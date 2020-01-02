Florida man drives truck into bar to get Dr. Pepper

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – When a Florida man needed a Dr. Pepper, he did whatever he could to get one... even if it meant breaking the law.

Police say Gavin Lee, 28, crashed his Ford F-250 through the front doors of the Re-Rack Bar in Panama City on Friday when it was closed.

WMBB reports Lee had attempted to go to the bar earlier in the morning, but it was closed. When he returned and the bar was still closed, Lee rammed his truck through the front glass.

After getting inside, Lee grabbed a Dr. Pepper from the cooler and sat at a table while drinking the soda.

Lee was found with a handgun in his pocket, leading police to charge him with armed robbery.