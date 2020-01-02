Fourth child dies after Miami house fire

MIAMI – A fourth child has died after they were trapped in a burning home Monday morning in Miami.

Miami police said Thursday that all four children died after the house fire at 3621 NW 18th Terrace. Officer Michael Vega said the lone surviving child died Wednesday.

All four children were identified as Heilyn Mejia, 11, Nainalee Lopez, 8, Nomad Lopez, 6, and Naziyah Fernandez, 1.

Two women, believed to be their mother and grandmother, were also injured and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.