Greyhound offers reminder of ‘Home Free’ program offering free ticket home for runaway kids

MIAMI – The Greyhound bus company is reminding everyone of their involvement in the “Home Free” program that offers free bus tickets home for runaway children.

The program, which began in 1987, donates the free tickets to runaways between the ages of 12-21 who are listed on the runaway report. A free ticket will also be provided for the legal parent or guardian of children under 15.

According to WSB, the “Home Free” offer can be used twice by the same person.

Visit the National Runaway Safeline to help yourself or someone you know who wants to come home.