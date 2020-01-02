Man found shot outside Overtown Market

MIAMI – A man was found with a gunshot wound Thursday morning after collapsing outside a store in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Miami police Officer Mike Vega said the man was found unconscious outside the Overtown Market at the corner of Northwest 12th Street and Northwest First Place shortly before 5 a.m.

“We believe that he was most likely shot somewhere else and walked or ran here,” Vega said.

A few hours earlier, police were seen speaking to residents of an apartment building a block away.

The victim, in his early 40s, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.