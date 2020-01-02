Small plane skids off runway after landing gear collapses at North Perry Airport

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A small plane skidded off the runway after its landing gear collapsed Thursday at North Perry Airport.

The Piper PA-28's landing gear collapsed upon touching down about 12:45 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane then skidded off the runway.

A view from Sky 10 showed the plane stopped on the grass next to the runway.

Two people were on the plane at the time, but it was not immediately known if they were injured.

The FAA is investigating.