Local News

Surveillance video shows man shooting at Jeep on Christmas Eve in Miami Beach

Police try to ID man, woman believed to be involved in shooting

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Tags: Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are trying to identify two people believed to be involved in a Christmas Eve shooting in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach police were called to a shooting near Washington Avenue and 14th Street just after midnight Dec. 24.

When officers arrived, they found several spent shell casings on the ground.

Surveillance video released Thursday showed a man chasing after a black Jeep, firing multiple shots.

Detectives determined the Jeep bumped the man’s silver Dodge Caravan as it was leaving a parking space along Washington Avenue.

Police said one of the shooter’s bullets struck the Jeep’s door, causing minor bruising to a passenger, but the victim wasn’t seriously hurt.

Investigators also released a surveillance image of the man and woman police are trying to identify.

Police are trying to identify this man and woman believed to be involved in a Christmas Eve shooting in Miami Beach.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

