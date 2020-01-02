Surveillance video shows man shooting at Jeep on Christmas Eve in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are trying to identify two people believed to be involved in a Christmas Eve shooting in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach police were called to a shooting near Washington Avenue and 14th Street just after midnight Dec. 24.

When officers arrived, they found several spent shell casings on the ground.

Surveillance video released Thursday showed a man chasing after a black Jeep, firing multiple shots.

Detectives determined the Jeep bumped the man’s silver Dodge Caravan as it was leaving a parking space along Washington Avenue.

Police said one of the shooter’s bullets struck the Jeep’s door, causing minor bruising to a passenger, but the victim wasn’t seriously hurt.

Investigators also released a surveillance image of the man and woman police are trying to identify.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.