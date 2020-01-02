79ºF

Local News

Suspect surrenders to police after SWAT standoff in Fort Lauderdale

Police say man threatened girlfriend with knife

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A SWAT standoff peacefully came to an end Wednesday night in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale police Detective Tracy Figone said a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment after threatening his girlfriend with a knife was taken into custody without incident shortly after 10 p.m.

Figone said the man's girlfriend wasn't harmed.

Local 10 News was there as the suspect surrendered to police.

The suspect hasn’t been identified.

