Woman uses her dog’s urine in attempt to pass drug test

PINEVILLE, Kent. – A woman was arrested after she used her dog’s urine to help her pass a drug test.

Julie Miller, 40, was meeting with parole officials in Kentucky as part of a regular probation visit when officers caught her sneaking in a sample of urine in an attempt to pass it off as her own.

While being questioned by police, Miller admitted the urine was not hers, but instead was from her dog. Miller acknowledged she brought in the dog’s urine because she would have failed the test without it after recently using methamphetamine and Suboxone.

Miller was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence.