Americans worry for relatives in Iran after top general killed in US airstrike

DAVIE, Fla. – In the aftermath of the U.S. airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iran’s top general, Americans are being warned to get out of Iran.

The news isn't sitting well with some in South Florida who have family in the area, as talk of retaliation and of war has been prominent after the strike.

“I have not been able to get anything done since last night because I am so scared about what is going to happen over the next one week,” Zahra Khan said.

Khan had Iranian TV channels, as well as CNN playing on her computer in her office Friday so she could stay informed about the situation.

“I’ve spoken to my grandma and my grandpa multiple times. I asked them if there was anything they had heard -- you know, ‘What are they saying?’” Khan said.

Khan said her grandparents, uncles and cousins are currently in Iran.

“I wish there was a way I could make some kind of bubble and put them all into it and fly them out of there,” Khan said.

Khan said she was the person who broke the news about the airstrike to her grandparents because it was only 5 a.m. in Iran when she found out and then called them.

“And he said, ‘No, that can’t be,’” Khan said. “My concern is that this will lead to a war and inevitably when there’s war, civilians get hurt and there’s casualties.”

Khan’s grandfather is turning 80 this year and now she is unsure whether her family will have the opportunity to travel to Iran to celebrate the milestone with him as planned.

“They see Gen. (Qassem) Soleimani as someone whose primary purpose has been over the last decade to fight ISIS," Khan said. “What if this turns in the next week and we’re at war and he says, ‘Well, this is our nation, this is our land and we’re staying here?'”