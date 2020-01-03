Florida police searching for criminal toe sucker

BRADENTON, Fla. – Florida police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a criminal who has a thing for toes. Actually, more to the point: Sucking on said toes.

A Bradenton man sound asleep in the early morning hours on Dec. 24 awoke to find a stranger man sucking on his toes.

According to the police report, the man’s toes were in the stranger’s mouth when he was awakened from his slumber.

When asked by the victim what the man was doing, the stranger replied that “he was there to suck toes.”

The victim immediately began throwing punches at the stranger in an attempt to remove the man from the home. During the melee, the toe-sucking suspect claimed to have a gun and tried to fondle the victim’s “genital area," according to The Smoking Gun.

The suspect fled the area after being pummeled by the victim, but not before he punched out the man’s front window and broke the windshield of his car after climbing atop the vehicle.

Police say the suspect was a bald male between the ages of 20 and 25 and stood about 5′ 11″ and weighed 160 pounds. If apprehended, the man will be charged with felony mischief.