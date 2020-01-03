Man takes Corvette on test drive from Florida dealership, doesn’t return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators are searching for a man who took a Corvette on a test drive from a Florida car dealership Friday and never returned.

It’s not exactly clear who the “Florida Man” is in this story as it could go to either the Jacksonville-area car salesman who let the suspect take the car, or the suspect himself.

WJXT reports the man arrived at Beaver Toyota in St. Augustine and told employees he wanted to take the white Corvette out for a drive. When the man failed to return, the dealership called law enforcement.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol are currently searching for the sports car in hopes of returning the vehicle to the dealership.