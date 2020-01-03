Oprah Winfrey kicks off 2020 Vision Tour in South Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. – Oprah Winfrey is kicking off her 2020 Vision Tour this week in South Florida at the BB&T Center.

Local 10 News reporter Hatzel Vela caught up with the TV icon Friday, where they spoke about New Year’s resolutions.

“I think you need to focus not on a resolution, you need to decide not on what you resolve but what do you decide?" Winfrey said. “What do you decide for yourself because, you know, the life forces rise up to meet you based on your decisions, and so what I’m trying to do with this 2020 Vision Tour is to get people clear about what it is they actually want so that you can make a decision. Do you want to stay in this marriage? Do you want to stay in this job? Do you want to stay in this relationship? So making the decision about what you really want, everything then moves forward from there.”

Winfrey’s first tour event will be Saturday at the BB&T Center with Lady Gaga.

Her final event is scheduled for March 7 in Denver, Colorado, where she will be joined by fellow mogul and best friend Gayle King.

Tickets to the tour may be purchased at ww.com/oprah and Ticketmaster.