Rapper DaBaby detained by Miami police for questioning

MIAMI – Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was taken into custody by Miami police on Thursday.

According to Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat, the musician was detained and taken to Miami police headquarters to be questioned in reference to a robbery investigation.

Authorities said, DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathon Lyndale Kirk, has not been arrested. Fallat said Kirk is only being questioned and she cannot go into his possible involvement in the case since it’s an open and ongoing investigation.

