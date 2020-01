Dead rodent found in 7-Eleven, bird droppings on items at Presidente

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspects supermarkets, convenience stores and small food stores.

Below is a list of places in South Florida and some of their recent violations.

***ROSY SUPER CONVENIENT STORE

125 NW 62ND STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 1/6/20

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

Re-inspection required due to pests. A re-inspection will be conducted on or in about 14 days.

"RETAIL-OBSERVED MULTIPLE PACKAGES OF BROWN SUGAR WITH EVIDENCE OF BEING GNAWED. COS, PACKAGES OF BROWN SUGAR WERE VOLUNTARILY DISCARDED DURING INSPECTION BY PERSON IN CHARGE."

"RETAIL- OBSERVED A LIVE CAT INSIDE THE STORE. COS, CAT WAS REMOVED FROM THE ESTABLISHMENT DURING INSPECTION."

"RETAIL, OBSERVED RODENT EXCRETA ON MULTIPLE SHELVES WERE PACKAGE FOOD IS DISPLAYED. COS, SHELVES WERE CLEANED AND SANITIZED DURING INSPECTION BY PERSON IN CHARGE."

“THE ESTABLISHMENT IS OPERATING WITH OUT A VALID 2020 FOOD PERMIT.”

If evidence of pest infestation is observed on the next inspection, a Stop-Use Order will be issued on all receiving areas of the establishment and the establishment will no longer be allowed to receive additional food items, a Stop-Use Order of all processing equipment (if applicable) will be issued and a Stop-Sale Order of all exposed food items (if applicable) will be issued until the infestation is eradicated. A copy of the Pest Control Plan Checklist has been provided to the establishment.

***7-ELEVEN

4550 WEST HILLSBORO BLVD.

COCONUT CREEK

INSPECTION DATE 12/30/19

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"BACK ROOM- THERE WAS A DEAD RAT CAUGHT IN A TRAP LOCATED AT THE FAR END OF THE HALLWAY STOCK ROOM."

“BACK ROOM AREA: THE FLOOR AREA AT THE FAR END OF THE STOCKROOM HALLWAY IS NOT CLEAN WHERE THE DEAD RODENT WAS OBSERVED. THE AREA IS HEREBY PLACED ON A STOP USE ORDER. THE FLOOR AREA IS TO BE CLEARED OF ALL REMAINING MERCHANDISE, THOROUGHLY CLEANED, SANITIZED.”

If evidence of pest infestation is observed on the next scheduled inspection, a Stop Use Order will be issued on all receiving areas of the entity and the entity will no longer be allowed to receive additional food items. Stop use and stop sale orders will remain in effect until The Infestation Is Eradicated and all evidence of infestation is removed by washing, rinsing and sanitizing the affected areas as mentioned in this report.

***PRESIDENTE SUPERMARKET

500 SW 8TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 1/3/20

26 VIOLATIONS

Re-inspection visit required issued for food establishment. A re-inspection will be conducted on or about 14 days.

"BACK ROOM - BIRD DROPPINGS FOUND ON PACKAGES OF CORN FLOUR IN DRY STORAGE ROOM. COS - PACKAGES OF CORN FLOUR WERE VOLUNTARILY DISCARDED."

"BACK ROOM - LIVE BIRDS FOUND PERCHED ON TOP OF PACKAGES OF CORN FLOUR AND SODAS. COS - BIRDS WERE REMOVED FROM PREMISES DURING INSPECTION AND CHECKED BY INSPECTOR."

“MEAT DEPARTMENT - TRASH, FOOD DEBRIS AND DIRT ACCUMULATED ON FLOORS UNDER AND AROUND PREP TABLES, WARE WASH SINKS AND MEAT GRINDERS, AND ON FLOORS AROUND FOODS IN DRY STORAGE. RETAIL AREA - ICE BUILDUP ON CONTAINERS OF ICE CREAM ON SHELF INSIDE REACH IN STANDING DISPLAY FREEZER. TRASH, FOOD DEBRIS AND DIRT ACCUMULATED ON FLOORS BY RETAIL SHELVING. PRODUCE PROCESSING AREA - HEAVY ACCUMULATION OF DRY FOOD PARTICLES AND SOIL ON WALL BEHIND PREP TABLE. TRASH, FOOD DEBRIS AND DIRT ACCUMULATED ON FLOORS UNDER AND AROUND PREP TABLES AND WARE WASH SINK. BACK ROOM - TRASH, FOOD DEBRIS AND DIRT ACCUMULATED ON FLOORS AROUND DRY STORAGE.”

***FOOD MART

21427 NW 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

INSPECTION DATE 1/3/20

19 VIOLATIONS

“BACK AREA- OBSERVED FECES AROUND THE FLOOR AND TOILET OF THE RESTROOM.”

STOP SALE ON ALL OPEN FOODS

STOP SALE ON KOSHER DILLS

STOP SALE ON PICKLED SAUSAGE

STOP SALE ON PICKLED EGGS

STOP USE ON ALL UTENSILS

STOP USE ON WAREWASHING SINK

STOP USE ON HOT CASE

STOP USE ON PEANUT WARMER

STOP USE ON SLUSHIE MACHINE."

The primary reason and condition that caused the product or equipment stop sale or stop use and determined dangerous, unwholesome, fraudulent or unsanitary.