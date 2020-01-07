Florida woman upset over dipping sauce threatens McDonald’s employees

VERO BEACH, Fla. – A Florida woman upset because she did not receive dipping sauce with her order was arrested for threatening McDonald’s employees, claiming she would obtain the condiment “by whatever means necessary.”

Maguire Marie Mclaughlin, 19, was arrested on New Year’s Day after the early morning confrontation in Vero Beach.

According to The Smoking Gun, Mclaughlin began screaming at drive-thru employees when she didn’t receive the dipping sauce.

Upon being told by employees the dipping sauce would cost an additional 25 cents, Mclaughlin served up the threat, giving workers a reason to fear for the safety.

Mclaughlin was taken into custody and placed into restraints after refusing to walk with officers.