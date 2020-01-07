Handcuffed woman escapes from police in Miami Beach
Police say woman hasn’t been found
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A handcuffed woman escaped from police Tuesday morning in Miami Beach.
Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said the woman was handcuffed and detained near Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue about 5 a.m. on prostitution-related charges.
Rodriguez said the woman escaped and hasn't been found.
He said detectives are working several leads.
