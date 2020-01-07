Middle school students found with unloaded handgun, BB gun

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two middle school students were arrested Monday morning after they were found to be in possession of a handgun and a BB gun on campus, Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla confirmed Tuesday.

According to Calzadilla, the students attend the Benjamin Franklin K-8 Center at 13100 NW 12th Ave.

She said the students were at a park adjacent to the school Monday morning when the principal spotted them and noticed they were acting suspiciously.

Calzadilla said the students were stopped and searched before they made it to class and one was found to be in possession of an unloaded handgun while the other was in possession of an unloaded BB gun.

Both students were arrested.

She said they will also be disciplined in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct.

The students’ ages have not been released.