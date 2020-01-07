Pembroke Pines residents outraged over drivers performing stunts in neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Some people who live in Pembroke Pines say they've had enough of drivers doing tricks in their neighborhoods, and they're afraid the reckless stunts will end up hurting someone.

“I listened yesterday night and I believe one week ago,” one man, who lives in the area, said.

“He’s basically there every other night,” another resident, Mariana Revoredo, said.

Revoredo said one car often shows up in the Silver Lakes area to do donuts.

“My daughter’s room is right there in the corner, so if anything happens, if he loses control, he can come right into their room and I have little kids,” she said. “Basically just endangering our homes and our children and any property we have around our homes -- our cars, our mailboxes.”

This driver got lucky but we’ve seen other videos and other incidents in Pembroke Pines recently where these tricksters do spin out and crash their vehicles into other people’s property.

Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez spoke with several residents who are over this -- some of whom have notified police about the ongoing problem. The homeowner’s association has also been notified as the investigation continues.