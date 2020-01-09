Fort Lauderdale leaders to provide update on city’s sewer pipe problems

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale leaders are trying to make sure residents are aware of each step they’re taking to fix the city’s sewer pipe problems, which is the focus of a meeting at City Hall Thursday evening.

Residents have had many concerns about the sewer pipe issues, like whether there will be an increase in their utility bill, when repairs will be complete and if another break will happen.

Fort Lauderdale residents voiced their concerns before city leaders during a commission meeting Tuesday night.

At issue: A failing sewage system that has resulted in multiple breaks, causing sewage to spill onto neighborhood streets and into the Tarpon River, New River and the Himmarshee Canal.

“Shouldn’t health, welfare and the safety of your residents and people visiting this area be at the forefront of your leadership?” one resident asked city leaders.

Local 10 News’ cameras were rolling as city commissioners met with engineers. Their focus now is to repair and upgrade a 5-foot wide sewer main that feeds arteries to the rest of the city.

“We are accelerating our attempts to rebuild our infrastructure,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said.

Earlier this week, funding was approved to begin the project that will replace the 54-inch sewer main that runs 7 ½ miles across the city.

But replacing it won’t be cheap.

The project is expected to take up to 18 months to complete with an estimated cost of $65 million.

Commissioners will meet again Thursday night, where they will hear out residents and keep them updated with their progress.

Trantalis said residents won’t see a spike in their utilities, but they will likely see a gradual increase.