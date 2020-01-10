Toppled tree destroys mother’s two vehicles in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Cleanup is underway after a tree suddenly toppled down in Pompano Beach, destroying two cars.

“Like now I’m ready to cry again so I have to just let it go,” Yashika Woods told Local 10 News.

Woods owns both vehicles that were destroyed overnight.

“Is this my fault?” she asked. “I’ve been here six nights. That’s it. I’ve only been here six nights. Last night marks the sixth night. This is what I get on the sixth night.”

The mother of two, who is a school teacher, had to put her routine on hold Friday after waking up to the mess and inconvenience, which is just the tip of the iceberg.

“I just put $3,000 in the bank so my daughter can go back to college in a week. I had to take the money out,” Woods said.

The money is now being used to get a rental car.

The high winds Thursday night are what’s believed to have toppled the ficus tree.

Woods said her Saturn was deemed a total loss.

She said she’s getting little to no help from the property owner.

“I’m asking him, ‘Who is going to replace my cars? My car it totaled. My black car is torn up,’ and he’s telling me, ‘You need to take that up with your insurance company,’” Woods said.

Woods said her insurance doesn’t cover this type of damage.

“I lost my pay today,” Woods said. “I lost two cars. I just want to be treated fairly.”