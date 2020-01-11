83ºF

Local News

Report: Trick Daddy arrested for cocaine possession in Miami-Dade County

Rap star was born in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Rapper Trick Daddy performs onstage during 10th Annual ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on September 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Rapper Trick Daddy performs onstage during 10th Annual ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on September 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Internationally known rap artist Trick Daddy was arrested on drug charges, according to the Miami Herald.

Citing an arrest report, Miami-Dade police arrested the rap star after he was allegedly driving erratically, to the point where police said they had to wake him by knocking on a car window.

After arresting Maurice Samuel Young, Trick Daddy’s birth name, police found cocaine inside of a dollar bill while he was placing his possessions inside a plastic bag, per the Herald.

Young told officers he had several drinks while at a club in Miami Gardens earlier in the evening.

Mugshot for Maurice Samuel Young a.k.a Trick Daddy, for arrest on 1/11/20.
According to police, Young's speech was slurred, his eyes were glassy and his breath smelled of alcohol.

He was also wanted on a previous warrant for driving under the influence, police said.

