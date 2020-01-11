Report: Trick Daddy arrested for cocaine possession in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Internationally known rap artist Trick Daddy was arrested on drug charges, according to the Miami Herald.

Citing an arrest report, Miami-Dade police arrested the rap star after he was allegedly driving erratically, to the point where police said they had to wake him by knocking on a car window.

After arresting Maurice Samuel Young, Trick Daddy’s birth name, police found cocaine inside of a dollar bill while he was placing his possessions inside a plastic bag, per the Herald.

Young told officers he had several drinks while at a club in Miami Gardens earlier in the evening.

Mugshot for Maurice Samuel Young a.k.a Trick Daddy, for arrest on 1/11/20.

According to police, Young's speech was slurred, his eyes were glassy and his breath smelled of alcohol.

He was also wanted on a previous warrant for driving under the influence, police said.