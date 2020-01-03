Performance dispute leads to rapper DaBaby’s arrest in Miami, police say

MIAMI – A dispute over money to perform at a South Florida nightclub led to rapper DaBaby’s arrest Thursday in Miami, an arrest report stated.

According to the report, DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, made an agreement with a music promoter to perform Thursday night at Cafe Iguana Pines in exchange for $30,000.

Police said the promoter and another man went to the Novotel hotel in Brickell where the 27-year-old rapper was staying and gave him $20,000 in cash outside the building.

DaBaby, who is from Charlotte, North Carolina, counted the money and complained that the promoter was short $10,000, police said.

Authorities said the rapper demanded the rest of the money and a verbal altercation between the men ensued.

According to the arrest report, DaBaby preceded to punch the second man in the face and the victim ran into the hotel.

The rapper and members of his crew then began attacking the promoter, causing him to fall to the ground, the report stated.

According to the report, one of the attackers reached into the victim’s pocket and took $80 in cash, an iPhone 7 and a credit card. Another attacker poured apple juice over the victim before the rapper and his crew fled the scene in a black SUV, authorities said.

Police said DaBaby was taken into custody after returning to the lobby area of the hotel.

He was interviewed by a detective and denied having any involvement in the attack or robbery, authorities said.

DaBaby was ultimately arrested on a battery charge.

He appeared in court Friday and was ordered held without bond as he also has an active warrant in Texas.