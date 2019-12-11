Celebrity rapper Saucy Santana shot in arm after leaving Miami-Dade strip club

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Celebrity rap artist Saucy Santana was one of three people who were fired upon by an unknown driver early Wednesday morning.

Santana could be seen visibly shaken up at the scene, wearing what appeared to be a black sports bra, red tights and the his signature trim beard and long eyelashes.

"These people trying to kill me," a distraught Santana said.

Santana and two friends had just left The Office Gentlemen’s Club, located a short distance away on Miami Gardens Drive.

"I'm a rapper, like, I'm a celebrity," a man claiming to be Saucy Santana tells an officer at the scene of a shooting.

Santana was shot in the arm. First responders had to step in and calm Santana down in order to treat a gunshot wound.

Florida Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.