Thieves target luxury car in Miami’s Coral Way neighborhood

MIAMI – Maycie Malkin found her husband’s Porsche 911 Carrera on bricks. The rims and tires vanished.

The six-figure sports car was in the area of Southwest 19th Avenue and Southwest 23rd Terrace in Miami’s Coral Way neighborhood. Her husband parked it along the street.

Today’s high-end wheels can cost more than a $1,000 each. And with all of the tracking technology, experts say it is no wonder crooks go after the tires instead of the car.

To avoid becoming a victim, park in busy areas that are well lit. Experts say it is better to have tires with wheel nut locks. These aren’t full-proof, but they’ll make it more difficult for the thieves. Also, turn the steering wheel to turn the parked car’s wheels to the side.