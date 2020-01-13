Police seek 3 thieves in connection with burglary, attempted burglar

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police are searching for three thieves who were recently involved in a home burglary and an attempted burglary.

The incidents occurred during the early night-time hours of Dec. 26, authorities said Monday.

According to police, the trio first broke into a home in the 4300 block of Northwest 44th Terrace around 6:30 p.m.

Police said they took several items from the home in just about 10 minutes.

At 6:46 p.m., the group tried to break into another home, but were scared off after setting off the home’s alarm system, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the thieves’ identities is asked to call the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.