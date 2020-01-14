Florida teen installs security cameras in home to prove father’s abuse

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida girl who needed evidence to show proof of her father’s abuse installed security cameras in her home to get what she needed.

The 14-year-old girl took it upon herself to install the cameras, and then turned the evidence over to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the video shows the girl’s father, Damon Becnel, screaming, pointing and headbutting the girl in December, WFLA reports.

Another video shows Becnel hitting one of the family’s dogs and holding a knife to its neck. The girl can be seen jumping on her father demanding him to stop abusing the animals before Becnel throws her against the wall.

Becnel, described as a prominent business owner, was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with one count of child abuse and one count of animal abuse.