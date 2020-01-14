Police searching for missing Pembroke Pines girls

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for two missing girls who were last seen jumping the fence at their school Tuesday.

Ilya Campo, 12, and Rylee Layne, 11, were both wearing their school uniforms consisting of navy blue polo shirts and blue skirts when they were seen leaving campus at Franklin Academy at 5000 Southwest 207 Terrace.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the girls are urged to call Pembroke Pines police at (954) 431-2200.