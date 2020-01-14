Student, substitute teacher brawl at Miami Central Senior High School
Viral video posted on Instagram
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Video posted on Instagram shows a brawl between a student and substitute teacher at Miami Central Senior High School.
The video, recorded by another student, was posted Monday and quickly went viral.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said the incident involved a substitute teacher and student who was not supposed to be in that class.
The video shows the student appear to charge at the substitute teacher. At one point in the video, the teacher puts the student in a headlock before they both fall to the floor.
“Miami-Dade County Public Schools does not tolerate incidents that jeopardize the safety and well-being of students and staff members,” she said in a statement. “We are deeply troubled by the behavior exhibited on this video. As part of their investigation, Miami-Dade schools police will be reviewing various video sources and interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances behind this unfortunate event. Disciplinary action is forthcoming.”
