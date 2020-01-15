5 injured when car crashes into back of Salvation Army store

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Five people were injured Wednesday afternoon when a car crashed into the back of a Salvation Army store in Pompano Beach.

The incident occurred at 451 E. Copans Road.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 2 p.m. as the car remained lodged in the building.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue officials, five people were taken to a local hospital, one of whom was upgraded as a trauma alert due to a head injury they sustained.

Authorities said the older-model vehicle struck the dressing room of the store, moving it several feet.

No other details were immediately released.

