5 injured when car crashes into back of Salvation Army store
1 taken to hospital as trauma alert
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Five people were injured Wednesday afternoon when a car crashed into the back of a Salvation Army store in Pompano Beach.
The incident occurred at 451 E. Copans Road.
Sky 10 was above the scene just after 2 p.m. as the car remained lodged in the building.
According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue officials, five people were taken to a local hospital, one of whom was upgraded as a trauma alert due to a head injury they sustained.
Authorities said the older-model vehicle struck the dressing room of the store, moving it several feet.
No other details were immediately released.
