Congrats, Miami! You have the worst commute in the entire country

MIAMI – You can stow this one away in the “Tell me something I didn’t already know” file.

A new study shows that Miami has the absolute worst commute in the entirety of the United States. That’s right, all 50 states and, we presume, territories.

According to Moovit, Miami drivers spend an average 56 minutes in their cars or on public transportation commuting to work or returning home from the j-o-b. The Magic City is tied with Los Angeles for the top spot.

And if you think you’re beating the system by taking public transportation, think again. Miami leads all U.S. cities by waiting 16.46 minutes for the bus, Metrorail or train.

Even walking to work stinks in Miami as residents deal with the longest pedestrian commute of 4232.283 feet, which is nearly a mile!

WORST COMMUTES IN THE U.S.

1. MIAMI

Los Angeles

3. New York City

4. Chicago

5. Philadelphia

Boston

San Francisco

6. Washington, DC

9. Seattle

10. Pittsburgh