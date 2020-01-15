HOA forcing teen who lost both parents out of his grandparents’ home

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – An HOA is forcing a teenager to move out of his grandparents’ home, just months after the boy lost both his parents in a matter of weeks.

Collin Clabaugh, 15, moved in with his grandparents in Arizona after his parents died two weeks apart over the summer. But Clabaugh’s grandmother recently received a notice from the HOA saying her grandson needs to find other accommodations.

The Willow Creek HOA claims the teen is not welcome because it is a 55+ community. They have given Clabaugh until June to move out, KNXV reports.

“We didn’t plan this. We didn’t go out one day and say, ‘Hey, let’s have Clay kill himself, and let’s have Bonnie die, and we’ll take Collin in,’” said Melodie Passmore, Collin’s grandmother. “And to heck with the HOA. It’s not the way it was planned.”

The HOA board says they’re only kicking the boy out because it may create legal problems for them in the future.

“It just seems so heartless that even though we’ve explained our whole situation, it has to be the rule that dictates everything, it can’t be someone’s life,” said Clabaugh.