Oil tanker catches fire in Doral; flames spread to other trucks

Published: January 15, 2020, 7:29 am Updated: January 15, 2020, 8:35 am

DORAL, Fla. – An oil tanker truck caught fire Wednesday morning in Doral.

A view from Sky 10 showed the truck burning out of control at E.M.C. Used Oil Corp. on Northwest 68th Street.

The fire quickly spread to other trucks.

An oil tanker truck burns in Doral.

Firefighters could be seen battling the blaze from multiple angles, using ladder trucks and a foam truck to douse the flames.

They were eventually able to extinguish the flames.