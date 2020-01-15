Oil tanker catches fire in Doral; flames spread to other trucks
Fire burns at E.M.C. Used Oil Corp.
DORAL, Fla. – An oil tanker truck caught fire Wednesday morning in Doral.
A view from Sky 10 showed the truck burning out of control at E.M.C. Used Oil Corp. on Northwest 68th Street.
The fire quickly spread to other trucks.
Firefighters could be seen battling the blaze from multiple angles, using ladder trucks and a foam truck to douse the flames.
They were eventually able to extinguish the flames.
