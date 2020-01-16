$10,000 reward offered for information that leads to conviction of letter carrier robber
PLANTATION, Fla. – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man who robbed a letter carrier last month in Plantation.
The armed robbery was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 4200 block of Northwest Fifth Street.
According to investigators, the robber was wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, a baseball cap and a gray shirt covering his face.
They identified him only as a black male, between 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 6 feet, four inches tall and about 190 pounds.
Authorities said he fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger with dark-tinted windows.
Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.
