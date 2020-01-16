PlayStations, cellphones stolen during T-Mobile break-in

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Some PlayStation 4 consoles and cellphones were among the items stolen early Thursday morning during a burglary at a T-Mobile store in Hallandale Beach.

The burglary occurred at the T-Mobile at 219 N. Federal Highway.

Surveillance video shows two masked men breaking into the business just before 5 a.m. and ransacking the store in about 10 minutes.

The thieves got away with not only cellphones and the PS 4’s, but also drones, Apple watches and a camera, the store manager said.

“Five consoles and five cellphones,” Karim Elchaer said.

According to the manager, the stolen items are worth several thousand dollars.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.