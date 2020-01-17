Florida man wearing hover shoes caught stealing from Walmart

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A Florida man went all high-tech on his latest crime spree, using “hover shoes” to skate through Walmart before leaving with hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

The Winter Haven Police Department released video of the skating suspect as he whizzes up to the front of the store, then goes up and down aisles picking up items he didn’t pay for.

Police say the suspect stole $551.08 worth of merchandise, including a TV, paint, trash can, flowers and, incredibly, a hoverboard (perhaps for his next theft?)

After the illegal non-shopping spree, the crook took off his skates and fled in a Nissan Maxima.