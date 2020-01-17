80ºF

Local News

Man tries abducting woman walking dog in Deerfield Beach

Incident reported Tuesday morning

Amanda Batchelor, Senior Digital Editor

Authorities released a sketch of a man who they said tried to abduct a woman in Deerfield Beach.
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a man who they said tried to abduct a woman Tuesday while she was walking her dog in Deerfield Beach.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Northeast Second Avenue.

According to authorities, the man was wearing black shorts and no shirt. Detectives said he was dirty and appeared to be homeless.

Broward Crime Stoppers released a sketch of the man on Friday in hopes that someone will be able to identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest. Callers may remain anonymous.

