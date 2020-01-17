Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Miami-Dade police officer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night involving a Miami-Dade police cruiser.

The fatal crash occurred about 6:45 p.m. at Northwest 127th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade police Detective Chris Thomas said the cruiser was traveling south on Northwest 22nd Avenue and was turning left onto Northwest 127th Street when it was struck by a motorcycle traveling north on Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Thomas said the driver and a passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the driver was later pronounced dead.

Thomas said the officer wasn’t injured.