Police searching for missing 19-year-old Miami woman

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 19-year-old woman last seen Wednesday.

Jeanette Anzhela Picos was seen walking away from a home in the 22700 Block of Southwest 112th Avenue and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say Picos may be in need of services, making her disappearance more of a concern.

Picos is 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Picos’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).