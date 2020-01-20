WATCH LIVE: Local 10 presents the 43rd annual MLK Day Parade

MIAMI – On the holiday celebrating one of America’s greatest citizens, Local 10 is proud to present live coverage of the 43rd annual MLK Day Parade through the streets of Miami.

Hosted by Local 10′s Calvin Hughes and Nicole Perez, we hope to bring the excitement and majesty of the parade that honors Martin Luther King, Jr. and his tireless efforts for the civil rights movement in the US.

One of the longest running parades in the nation, the parade features more than 100 local groups; including schools, marching bands, churches and dancers. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. in Miami’s historic Liberty City neighborhood.

The parade will travel down Northwest 54th Street starting at Northwest 10th Avenue, following the route King used to travel when visiting Miami.

You can watch the parade on Local 10, Local10.com or any streaming site by downloading the Local 10 app.