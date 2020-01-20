Mother, sons arrested in connection with Cutler Bay shooting

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A mother and her two sons were arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting last week in Cutler Bay.

According to an arrest report, Laura Melendez, 44, Jared Pabon, 20, and Jean Paul Pabon, 21, approached a couple of people Wednesday in a parking lot at 10800 SW 211th St. and Melendez asked “Who has a problem with my sons?”

Police said one of the victims told Jean Paul Pabon that there was no issue, at which time Pabon pulled out a gun and began shooting at the victim.

Authorities said Melendez and Jared Pabon also began shooting as the victims ran for cover.

According to their arrest reports, the victim who said there was no issue was not struck as he was able to seek cover.

Police said a second victim, who was not an intended target, was struck several times while running for cover. Several vehicles were also struck by bullets.

The arrest reports stated that the suspects were identified in photo lineups and were taken into custody on Sunday.

Melendez and Jared Pabon each face attempted murder charges, while Jean Paul Pabon faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The trio is being held without bond.