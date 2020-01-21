Burglars use sledgehammer to break impact-resistant glass at Miami liquor store

MIAMI – Two bold burglars were caught on surveillance video using a sledgehammer to smash their way through the impact-resistant glass doors of a Miami liquor store.

The smash-and-grab burglary occurred about 3 a.m. Tuesday at Jensen's Liquors on Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami's Coral Way neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows the two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and coverings to hide their faces.

The video shows one of the men spending about five minutes using a sledgehammer to break the impact-resistant glass.

Once inside, the crooks jump over the counter and grab large bottles of booze from the shelf. At least one bottle was worth $999.99.

The bandits took off with more than $5,000 worth of high-priced booze.

In all, more than 30 bottles of booze were stolen, with the burglars eventually leaving in a black pickup truck.