Dirt bike rider, 19, killed in crash in West Park

A dirt bike rider was killed in a crash over the weekend in West Park, just days before scores of people took to the streets of South Florida in their off-road vehicles for the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” rideout, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Southwest 56th Avenue and 23rd Street.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, Jerameel Muniz, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed while heading west on Southwest 23rd Street on a Yamaha dirt bike as a 17-year-old boy was heading south on Southwest 56th Avenue in a Dodge Caravan.

Grossman said Muniz failed to stop at a posted stop sign and both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time, colliding with each other.

Muniz was ejected from his dirt bike and was pronounced dead at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Grossman said.

The teenage driver remained at the scene, along with his 38-year-old passenger, and cooperated with detectives, Grossman said.

The investigation remains ongoing.