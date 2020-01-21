US Air Force sergeant surprises son at soccer practice

PLANTATION, Fla. – A soccer practice turned into an emotional reunion Saturday for a mother and son.

U.S. Air Force Sgt. Savannah Key surprised her son at Central Park in Plantation after spending months away from home.

She was able to pull it off by sneaking into the park behind a group of people.

Just as her son gathered with his teammates for an interview, Key jumped in for her big surprise.

"I feel amazing,” Key’s son told Local 10 News. “I love her so much, and she's been serving the country for six months and I’m happy that she's back."

Key is back home after spending nearly 200 days serving overseas in Qatar.