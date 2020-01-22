FBI releases surveillance images from bank robberies in Miami, Miami Beach

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The FBI on Wednesday released surveillance images taken during two recent robberies at banks in Miami and Miami Beach.

The first robbery occurred around 2 p.m. Friday at an Iberia Bank branch at 1501 Alton Road in Miami Beach.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said a man wearing a baseball cap and a jacket entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Surveillance images show a man robbing an Iberia Bank branch in Miami Beach. (FBI)

The second robbery was reported just after 11:20 a.m. Saturday at the TD Bank branch at 1003 Brickell Ave. in Miami.

Surveillance images show a man in a similar cap and carrying a backpack demanding cash from an employee.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

The FBI declined to say how much money was taken during each incident.

It’s unclear whether the robberies are connected.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.