Armed robber targets clerk counting cash inside convenience store

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store near Fort Lauderdale at gunpoint.

The armed robbery was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the 12th Street Food Market at 1156 NW 31st Ave.

According to authorities, the store clerk was counting money from the register when the robber approached the counter and pointed a gun at him.

Deputies said the man demanded all of the money in the clerk’s hands and told him to remove the rest of the money from the register.

Surveillance video shows the robber then ordering the clerk to the ground before he fled the store.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call Detective Keith Rosen at 954-321-4816. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.