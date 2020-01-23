Former Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts employee accused of stealing nearly $2,000

MIAMI – A former Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts employee was been charged with multiple crimes after he accepted cash payments from several customers and kept a portion of the money for himself, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Thursday in a news release.

According to prosecutors, the incidents involving Courtroom Clerk Norris Kimble, 39, occurred while Kimble was working in the Hialeah Traffic/Misdemeanor Division.

Prosecutors said Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin notified the Office of the Inspector General about the allegations against Kimble in 2018.

The news release stated that Kimble “accepted cash payments from four customers and created fictitious payment transactions in the Clerk’s Office databases to hide his activity while keeping a portion of the monies collected. It is also alleged that Kimble altered official court records to further disguise the theft of approximately $1,809.”

The four customers told authorities they paid for their traffic citations in cash, but later discovered their respective citations remained unresolved.

“The lesson of Norris Kimble is simple; if you steal from the people of Dade County you will pay a price, whether it is the loss of your reputation, the loss of your profession, a loss of your very freedom, or all three. We all take this mission of ridding our government of corruption very, very seriously,” Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.

Kimble is charged with four counts of official misconduct, three counts of forgery, four counts of theft and one count of organized scheme to defraud.