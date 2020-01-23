Man, 29, arrested in connection with robbery at Regions Bank in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the robbery of a bank in North Miami Beach last month.

Tyler Currie, who lives in North Miami Beach, was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police and is now in federal custody.

According to FBI spokesman James Marshall, Currie was the man captured on surveillance cameras robbing a Regions Bank branch at 16051 W. Dixie Highway in North Miami Beach on Dec. 31.

Tyler Currie, 29, leaves a Regions Bank branch in North Miami Beach on Dec. 31, 2019, after robbing an employee, authorities say. (FBI)

Marshall said Currie entered the bank shortly after 10:30 a.m. that day and demanded money from an employee.

He said customers were inside the bank at the time but no one was injured.

Authorities declined to say how much money was taken during the robbery.