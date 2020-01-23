Man dies after being attacked by his cockfighting rooster

NEW DEHLI, – An Indian man taking his rooster to compete in a cockfight was killed after being attacked by the animal.

Saripalli Chanavenkateshwaram Rao, 50, died Jan. 15 when he was cut in the neck by a blade attached to the rooster’s claw, CNN reports. The father of three later died at the hospital of a stroke.

Rao was travelling with the rooster to a cockfighting competition. When the rooster escaped, Rao attempted to grab it when he was attacked by the bird.