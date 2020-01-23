Police investigate threat made against Miami Dade College public safety officers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homeland Security Bureau is investigating a threat made against Miami Dade College public safety officers, authorities confirmed Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta, no specific campus was mentioned and investigators are looking into the credibility of the threat.

According to an email sent to faculty and students at the school, the threat came from “an external source not affiliated with the college.”

Security has since been increased at all MDC campuses as a precaution.

People at any of the campuses are urged to report any suspicious activity using the LiveSafe App or by calling Campus Public Safety.

