Car collides with semi-trailer on I-95; fire-rescue truck then struck by another vehicle

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Shortly after a car collided with a semi-trailer Friday morning on Interstate 95, a Boca Raton fire-rescue truck arrived and was struck by another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95, just north of Hillsboro Boulevard.

FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said the semi-trailer careened through the cement barrier wall and into the northbound lanes.

Reyes said when a Boca Raton fire-rescue truck arrived, it was struck by an out-of-control vehicle.

Only the driver of the car that struck the semi-trailer had to be hospitalized. There were no injuries to any of the first responders.

Traffic was limited to one southbound lane and two northbound lanes during the crash investigation and subsequent cleanup.

All lanes reopened about 5 a.m.